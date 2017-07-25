Man Found Shot to Death Inside South Gate Business Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday after a man was found shot to death inside a business complex in South Gate the night before.

South Gate police responded to the 9200 block of California Avenue just before 5 p.m. Monday following a “shots fired” call, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers were directed inside the complex where they found a 40-year-old man suffering at least one gunshot wound.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The building houses a smog check station, an accounting business and a boxing gym.

A small memorial consisting mostly of burning candles was set up on a street corner outside the complex.

No information on the gunman was immediately available and no weapon was recovered.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).