Man Run Down, Killed by Driver Following Argument at Compton Gathering

A man was run down and killed after getting into an argument with another man at a gathering in Compton Monday night.

Authorities initially responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian call near the intersection of East Cypress Street and South Crane Avenue about 11 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Arriving deputies found the unresponsive victim, later identified by a family member as 30-year-old Mario Melbourn, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Morales said.

The incident occurred during a gathering of about 20 people at the location, Morales said.

Melbourn, the father of a 7-year-old boy, was with his brother and his brother’s girlfriend at the gathering when an acquaintance arrived, his father told KTLA.

The acquaintance had stolen money from Melbourn in the past so he was asked to him to leave the gathering, Melbourn’s father said.

The two men got into an argument and then a fistfight, Morales said.

The acquaintance then returned to his vehicle, described as a gray older model BMW 3 Series, and intentionally ran into the victim, Morales said.

The BMW likely has front end collision damage and possibly a cracked windshield, Morales said.

The driver fled in the vehicle eastbound on Cypress and out of view.

Morales did not identify the driver but said he was a known gang member in his mid 40s.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).