Multivehicle Crash in Woodland Hills Leaves 2 Injured: LAPD

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Woodland Hills on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash was reported about 4 p.m. at Ventura Boulevard and Premiere Hills Circle, Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Officer Tony Im said.

Four vehicles were involved, Im said. Ambulances were requested for two victims with minor injuries, he said.

The crash, which occurred in a largely commercial area near a Target, was under investigation, Im said.

A silver SUV and two dark-colored sedans appeared to have serious damage, aerial video from Sky5 showed. Debris was scattered across Ventura Boulevard.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this article.