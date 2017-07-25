O.C. Detectives Search for Suspect in Fast Food Robbery Spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orange County detectives are on the hunt for a man who has reportedly robbed a Jack in the Box and multiple other fast food restaurants over the past week, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

On Monday night, around 8:30 p.m., a man entered a Jack in the Box and then held up a handgun and passed a note to an employee demanding money, Santa Ana police said. That robbery was the third one to happen at a fast food restaurant located along Harbor Boulevard in Santa Ana within the same week, police said.

The very next day, on Tuesday evening around 4:20 p.m., an armed man robbed a Costa Mesa McDonalds at gunpoint while also passing a note to an employee asking for money, a news release from Costa Mesa police said.

Authorities believe it is the same suspect, who could be behind a number of other robberies at Orange County area restaurants including Chipotle and El Pollo Loco in cities such as Orange and Westminster.

The suspect — who authorities believe is behind all the recent fast food robberies — is described by Santa Ana police as a Hispanic man around 25 to 30-years-old with a medium to heavy build, short curly black hair and thick-rimmed black glasses who is around 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall.

Anyone with information about the robbery suspect is urged to contact local police.