Pasadena Officer Who Investigated Overdose Was Skeptical of USC Med School Dean’s Story: Police Recording

The police officer who last year questioned the then-dean of USC’s medical school about his role in the drug overdose of a young woman expressed skepticism at Dr. Carmen Puliafito’s account, according to an audio recording that was made by the officer and released Tuesday.

Puliafito told the officer he was at the Pasadena hotel room where the overdose occurred as a family friend to help the woman, who was later rushed to Huntington Memorial Hospital.

The unidentified officer is asked by a social worker at the hospital what he thought of the account offered by Puliafito.

“You buy it?” says the social worker on the recording that Pasadena police released in response to a California Public Records Act request by The Times.

