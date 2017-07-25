Public’s Help Sought in Identifying Long Beach Fast Food Robber Seen on Surveillance Video

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen on surveillance video robbing two fast food restaurants in Long Beach.

In both robberies the man entered the fast food restaurants, ordered a meal and during the transactions pointed a handgun at the cashiers. After demanding and receiving money, he left the businesses on foot, the Long Beach Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.

The most recent robbery happened June 15 at 7:15 a.m. at a fast food restaurant located in the 4300 block of E. Anaheim Street. The man robbed another fast food restaurant, located in the 2100 block of South Street, on Nov. 1, 2016 at 9:40 a.m., police said.

No one was injured in either robbery.

The robber was described as a Hispanic man, between the ages of 25 and 40, approximately 6 feet-tall with a heavy build and a goatee.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the man’s identity is asked to contact LBPD Robbery Detective Don Collier at 562-570-5537.