Ruling Expected in Fatal LAPD Shooting of Teen in Boyle Heights at Police Commission Meeting Tuesday

The Los Angeles Police Commission is expected to decide Tuesday whether officers were justified in firing their guns in two separate shootings, including a controversial encounter in Boyle Heights that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

Last summer’s killing of Jesse Romero roiled the Eastside neighborhood where the boy lived, as conflicting accounts of the moments leading up to the deadly shooting spread.

Central to the dispute is whether Romero fired a revolver at police as they chased after him or whether the shot went off as he tossed the weapon away.

That detail could play an important role in the commission’s closed-door deliberations as the civilian panel weighs whether the officer who shot Romero reasonably felt threatened when he did so. Officers are legally permitted to use deadly force to protect themselves or others from what is reasonably believed to be an imminent threat of death or serious injury.

