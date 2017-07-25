San Bernardino Man Convicted of Murder Blames ‘Government Mind Control Project’

A San Bernardino man who claimed a “government mind control project” caused him to kill a grocery store clerk during a robbery was convicted of murder, officials said Tuesday.

Junior Tejeda, 35, was found guilty Thursday of one count of murder and two counts of robbery, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

On Nov. 8, 2010, a masked Tejeda, who had just been released from prison 24 hour earlier, entered a San Bernardino market with a shotgun, the release stated. He pointed the shotgun at the store clerk and threatened him to open the register. Before the clerk could respond, Tejeda shot him once in the head.

Tejeda did not take any money and ran out of the market, the release stated. The DA’s office did not give the victim’s name.

About a year and a half later, Tejeda entered the same market and demanded money again. The store owner did not cooperate at first, but a second victim who came out from the back gave Tejeda money.

San Bernardino police officers later found Tejeda hiding a few blocks away. They also found a gun and the money he stole dumped nearby. Tejeda said the reason for all his crimes was a “government mind control project,” the DA’s office said.

After the second armed robbery, investigators were able to identify Tejeda as the suspect in the fatal first robbery, according to Deputy District Attorney Cecilia Joo, who prosecuted the case.

Tejeda faces 54 years to life at his Aug. 11 sentencing hearing.