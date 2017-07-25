Campus Officer Involved in Shooting at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga; 1 in Custody

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a campus police officer at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga Tuesday.

The shooting occurred about 6:40 a.m. at the campus located 5885 Haven Ave., San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Jodi Miller said.

It was unclear why the officer opened fire but the suspect was not struck by the gunfire, Miller said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, has been taken into custody, Miller said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this report.