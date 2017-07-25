Campus Officer Involved in Shooting at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga; 1 in Custody

BREAKING: 1-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in Fontana; Investigation Underway
Posted 10:49 AM, July 25, 2017, by , Updated at 10:54AM, July 25, 2017

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a campus police officer at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga Tuesday.

Evidence markers are seen on a car at Chaffey College on July 25, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

The shooting occurred about 6:40 a.m. at the campus located 5885 Haven Ave., San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Jodi Miller said.

It was unclear why the officer opened fire but the suspect was not struck by the gunfire, Miller said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, has been taken into custody, Miller said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this report.