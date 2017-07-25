Teen Father Arrested After Dumping 2-Week-Old Baby in NorCal Strip Mall Parking Lot: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday after surveillance video allegedly captured him abandoning his 16-day-old boy in the parking lot of a strip mall in Suisun City, police said.

Officers responded to the Sunset Shopping Center around 3:15 p.m. after someone called to report a baby left alone in the parking lot near a barber shop, according to a Suisun City Police Department news release.

Barber shop employees told police they found the abandoned infant after observing a baby carrier in the parking lot, the release stated.

First responded took the infant to North Bay Medical Center for observation, but he was later life flighted to another hospital after medical tests revealed a condition. He has been placed in the protective custody of Solano County Child Protective Services.

Police interviewed witnesses and retrieved surveillance video, which showed the suspect -- identified as Daniel Mitchell, of Fairfield -- and his car.

While police investigated, Mitchell was involved in a hit-and-run collision in Fairfield, according to the release. He was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for injuries.

Suisun City officers interviewed Mitchell at the hospital. They later arrested him on suspicion of child endangerment, child abandonment, committing a felony while on bail and misdemeanor possession of suspected cocaine.

Mitchell had also been arrested in late June on multiple felony changes after a burglary in Suisun City, according to police.

The baby's mother has spoken with police, and is not considered a suspect.

