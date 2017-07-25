Teen Allegedly Left Wounded Father for Hours After Shooting Him in Tennessee Home

A teenager is accused of trying to kill his father inside their Bordeaux, Tennessee, home on Sunday night.

Police responded to the home on Cocoa Drive when the 15-year-old called 911 just after 10 p.m. Sunday, WSMV reports.

Scottie Bailey Sr., 46, was found in his bedroom with a gunshot wound to his forehead.

Police said the teenager’s story “evolved” throughout the night. He eventually told investigators that he was in his father’s bedroom looking at a gun when the pistol accidentally went off and hit his father.

After the shooting, the teen said he took a shower, changed clothes, cleaned his room and then went to Antioch to visit a friend.

According to police, the teen didn’t call police until he returned home with his friend more than three hours later.

Bailey was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful handgun possession, evidence tampering and crack cocaine possession.

Police said they believe they found the pistol used in the shooting inside the console of a car.