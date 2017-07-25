Trump Still Pushes GOP-Led Health Care Reform, Calls A.G. Sessions ‘Beleaguered’ Following Kushner Testimony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump continued his push for GOP-led health care reform, even as its prospects for success dwindle, and called Attorney General Jeff Sessions 'beleaguered' in a tweet on Monday.

The president's stronger push for repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act on Monday came just as his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, testified before the Senate and House intelligence committees regarding his and other Trump associates' meetings with Russians during the campaign season.

Trump also drew light to another associate of his who has confirmed having meetings with Russians while campaigning -- Jeff Sessions.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 24, 2017.