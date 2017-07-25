Crash Involving Fire Engine, Big Rig on Southbound 5 Freeway Near Gorman Leaves 4 Injured Following Collision That Injured 3

Part of the southbound 5 Freeway near Quail Lake Road in Gorman is blocked following a collision that involved a Los Angeles County Fire Department engine and big rig, which left four people injured, according to L.A. County fire officials.

That crash came just as firefighters were clearing the scene following another car crash that left two children and an adult with minor injuries, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. The victims in that earlier crash were airlifted to medical care, officials said.

One of the fire engines was clearing the scene of the earlier crash along the 5 Freeway when it was hit from behind by a big rig, fire officials said.

Four people received minor injuries in that later collision, including the big rig driver, according to the fire department.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra and Matt Phillips contributed to this story.