405 Freeway to Be Closed Overnight for 3 Weeks on Westside Near LAX

A heavily trafficked stretch of freeway – the 405 through Los Angeles’ Westside and Inglewood, near LAX – will be closed overnight for three weeks starting Monday.

The work will take place weeknights, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Aug. 18, Caltrans announced. The closures are needed to safely remove the wood framing built to construct an 800-foot-long bridge over the 405 Freeway as part of Metro’s Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project.

The bridge is set to be done next year, and the new Crenshaw/LAX Line expected to debut in fall 2019, Metro said.

An approximately 2-mile stretch of the freeway, between Century and La Tijera boulevards, just east and northeast of Los Angeles International Airport, will be affected.

The first week of closures, from July 31 to Aug. 5, will affect northbound lanes. The second week, from Aug. 7 to 12, will affect carpool and two left-hand lanes on both sides of the freeway. And southbound lanes will be closed during the third week of work, Aug. 14 to 19.

Details from Caltrans District 7 follow.

July 31 to Aug. 5 – nightly northbound closures:

Full northbound nightly closures for one week between La Cienega Boulevard/Manchester Boulevard off-ramp, Century Boulevard off-ramp and La Tijera Boulevard on-ramp.

Monday to Thursday:

Two lanes closed, 10 p.m. to midnight

All lanes closed, midnight to 4 a.m.

Two lanes reopened, 4 to 5 a.m.

All lanes will be opened by 5 a.m.

Friday night:

Two lanes closed, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

All lanes closed, 2 to 5 a.m.

Two lanes reopened, 5 to 7 a.m.

All lanes will be open by 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Detour:

Exit La Cienega Boulevard/Manchester Boulevard off-ramp; turn left (west) on Manchester Boulevard, then right (north) on La Tijera Boulevard; take on-ramp to northbound 405 Freeway.

Aug. 7 to 12 – nightly center lane closures:

Carpool and two left lanes closed in northbound and southbound directions will be closed between La Cienega Boulevard/Manchester Boulevard off-ramp, Century Boulevard off-ramp, and La Tijera Boulevard on-ramp.

Monday to Friday:

Northbound and southbound HOV lanes and two left lanes closed 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All lanes will be opened by 5 a.m. the following morning.

Aug. 14 to 19 – nightly southbound closures:

Full southbound nightly closures between the Florence Avenue/Manchester Boulevard off- ramp to the south of Manchester Boulevard.

Monday to Thursday:

Two lanes closed 10 p.m. to midnight.

All lanes closed midnight to 5 a.m.

Two lanes reopened 5 to 6 a.m.

All lanes will open by 6 a.m.

Friday night:

Two lanes closed 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

All lanes closed 1 to 4 a.m.

Two lanes reopened 4 to 7 a.m.

All lanes will be open by 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Detour:

Exit Florence Avenue/Manchester Boulevard off-ramp; proceed south on La Cienega Boulevard; take on-ramp to southbound 405 Freeway at Olive Street.