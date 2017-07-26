Best BBQ Joints in CA, Zagat BBQ Survey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zagat has released its Barbecue Survey as the brand hit the road for a month-long road trip to discover the best BBQ joints around the country. 3 of top picks from California joined us live with a taste of their delicious specialties. According to a recent survey by Zagat, foodies will go the distance for great barbeque. Almost half (42%) of those surveyed said they would be willing to drive several hours for great barbecue. 19% said they would even get on a plane and fly to a destination just to eat it. 9% would camp out at 6am and wait until lunch for a seat to get their bbq fix. For more information on Zagat and their BBQ survey, you can visit their website. For more information on the restaurants featured in the segment, see the details below.

Hitching Post II

406 E Hwy 246, Buellton, CA 93427

(805) 688-0676

@hitchingpost2

Monday - Friday 4–9:30PM

Saturday & Sunday 3–9:30PM

The Bear and Star

2860 Grand Avenue, Los Olivos, CA 93441

(805) 686-1359

@thebearandstar

@chefjohncox

Hours: Daily, 7am - 9pm

Bludso's Bar & Que

609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 931-2583

@bludsosbbq

Monday - Friday 11:30AM–3PM, 5–10PM

Saturday 12–10PM

Sunday 12–8PM