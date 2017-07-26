× Billy Ray, Writer-director

Billy Ray is a writer-director who is now a showrunner (with Christopher Keyser) for “The Last Tycoon,” a nine-episode series based on the final unfinished novel of author F. Scott Fitzgerald that is available to Amazon Prime members beginning July 28th. Amazon describes the series like this: “In a world darkened by the Depression and the growing influence of Hitler’s Germany, The Last Tycoon illuminates the passions, violence and towering ambition of 1930s Hollywood.”

Billy Ray is an A-list writer who was nominated for an Academy Award for his screenplay for “Captain Phillips.” Billy won the Writer’s Guild Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film. He has also written a number of other screenplays including “The Hunger Games,” “State of Play,” “Flightplan,” and “Hart’s War,” just to name a few. Billy has also been the writer-director on three films–“Breach,” “Shattered Glass,” and “Secret in their Eyes.”

During this podcast, Billy talks about “The Last Tycoon,” about the writing process, about the “diplomacy” of directing, and about what he considers his biggest career failure and how he handled it.

