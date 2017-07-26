BREAKING: At Least 1 in Custody Following Police Pursuit in Long Beach Area

10-Acre Brush Fire Sends Smoke Towering Over Burbank Foothills; Hikers Urged to Leave Area

Posted 4:23 PM, July 26, 2017, by , Updated at 05:06PM, July 26, 2017

Firefighters were responding to a wildfire burning in the Verdugo Mountain foothills above Burbank on Wednesday afternoon, and police urged hikers to leave the area.

An L.A. County fire helicopter drops water on a fire burning in Burbank on July 26, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

The fire was reported at 3:51 p.m. at 2244 Wildwood Canyon Road. A Burbank Police Department firing range is in the area.

About 5 p.m., Eric Baumgardner of the Burbank Fire Department said the blaze burned 10 acres but was not threatening any structures.

The fire was burning in a popular hiking area, and police urged anyone in or near Wildwood Canyon, including at the Stough Nature Center, to leave the area immediately.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter could be seen dropping water on the blaze, and the Los Angeles city department said it also sent a helicopter.

 