10-Acre Brush Fire Sends Smoke Towering Over Burbank Foothills; Hikers Urged to Leave Area

Firefighters were responding to a wildfire burning in the Verdugo Mountain foothills above Burbank on Wednesday afternoon, and police urged hikers to leave the area.

The fire was reported at 3:51 p.m. at 2244 Wildwood Canyon Road. A Burbank Police Department firing range is in the area.

About 5 p.m., Eric Baumgardner of the Burbank Fire Department said the blaze burned 10 acres but was not threatening any structures.

The fire was burning in a popular hiking area, and police urged anyone in or near Wildwood Canyon, including at the Stough Nature Center, to leave the area immediately.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter could be seen dropping water on the blaze, and the Los Angeles city department said it also sent a helicopter.

URGENT MESSAGE: Brush fire in Wildwood Canyon area. All hikers need to leave the area. https://t.co/5aXHIzDAXg pic.twitter.com/oUaeVdjKIT — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) July 26, 2017