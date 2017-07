Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents in the Fairfax District gathered to discuss how to prevent and handle sexual assaults in the area following recent incidents of sex crimes there.

The Melrose Action Neighborhood Watch held the meeting as concerned residents came together in response to recent sexual assaults in the area near The Grove shopping Center.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 26, 2017.