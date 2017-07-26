Gelson’s, Walgreens Stores Burglarized in Encino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are trying to determine if break-ins at a Gelson’s Market and a Walgreens store in Encino early Wednesday morning are connected.

The first incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. after someone ransacked the Gelson’s Market in the 16400 block of Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Bernardo said.

It appeared the front door was left unsecured prior to the burglary, Bernardo said.

About 30 minutes later, another burglary was reported at a Walgreens just a few blocks away, Bernardo said.

Two people forced entry into the store about 3 a.m. and stole prescription drugs from the pharmacy, Bernardo said.

No descriptions of the burglars were immediately available.

Investigators are trying to determine if the two incidents are related.