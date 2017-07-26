GoFundMe Page Started for Toddler Who Died After ‘Tragic Accident’ in Driveway Outside Fontana Home

Family members and friends are trying to raise money to pay for the funeral of a 2-year-old boy who died after a relative accidentally hit him an SUV while backing out of a driveway in Fontana Tuesday.

The child was identified on Wednesday by the Press-Enterprise as Liam Carrera.

“A beautiful soul has returned to our heavenly father,” Ileen Alfaro wrote on a GoFundMe page. “He was such an outgoing and smart little boy, his big eyes and smile will be missed dearly by all those that were touched by him.”

Alfaro, who started the fundraising account, is a longtime friend of the family, the Press-Enterprise reported.

The little boy died after being struck by a white Ford Expedition in the 16500 block of El Revino Drive around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Fontana Police Department.

Liam had apparently followed a family member out of the house; the relative went to move the vehicle and accidentally hit the little boy, investigators said.

Police have not confirmed who struck the child, but witnesses said the child’s grandmother was behind the wheel.

“When I ran over, the baby was already in the street,” a female neighbor who did not want to be identified told KTLA. “The car was where it’s parked with the doors open. The grandmother, I presume, was screaming.”

Police are investigating the incident as a “tragic accident.”

Liam had just celebrated his second birthday three days earlier, according to the GoFundMe. A photo on the page showed the smiling boy sitting on a chair, two large balloons overhead.

He loved Disney characters, and his birthday party had been “Cars” themed, according to the Press-Enterprise.

In an emotional scene outside the home on Tuesday, family and friends could be seen crying and consoling one another after the fatal crash. The boy’s death has touched the entire community, according to the female neighbor.

“He was a little sweet boy,” Joshua Keith, another neighbor, recalled. “Never gave no troubles. Loved to play.”