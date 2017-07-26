Hazmat Crew Investigating Santa Ana Apartment After 1 Man Found Dead Inside, 2 Others Critically Injured: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man died, and two other men were critically injured, inside an apartment in Santa Ana on Wednesday where first responders found a white, powdery substance in one of the bedrooms, police said.

Officers responded to an emergency call from an apartment located at the Villa Del Sol Apartment Homes, located in the 800 block of South Fairview, at about 10 a.m., the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

Inside the home police found a woman and three children in one of the bedrooms who were quickly escorted outside. They also located a deceased man, and transported two other men who were in critical condition.

Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KLTA first responders found a white, powdery substance on a table inside of one of the bedrooms, and were handling it with "caution."

Aerial images from Sky5 showed a hazardous material crew on scene working to determine what the white substance was. Police told KTLA drug paraphernalia was found inside the apartment.

KTLA's Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.

Santa Ana - OCFA Haz-Mat on scene of an unknown substance call on the 800 block of Fairview. 2 Patients transported to hospital. 1 DOA. pic.twitter.com/IjRuC9pD9c — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 26, 2017