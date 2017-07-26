L.A. Metro’s Blue and Expo Lines Closed Due to Small Fire; No Injuries Reported

The Los Angeles County Metro’s Blue and Expo lines were closed Wednesday night due to a small rubbish or electrical fire along the the tracks of the Blue line, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported and passengers left the station once they heard the alarms sound, Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson for the L.A. Fire Department, said. The fire was out by about 7:30 p.m. but firefighters were still clearing out smoke in the area around that time, Humphrey said.

The 7th/Metro station was closed due to the fire, and Metro officials advised passengers taking the Blue and Expo lines to consider the Silver Line as an alternate route.

Metro officials also said commuters should consider the Line 20 or 720 as alternate routes in light of the closures.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this article.