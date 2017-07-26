Navy SEAL Who Shot Osama Bin Laden Speaks at Nixon Library in Yorba Linda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Navy SEAL sniper who made the shot that killed terrorist Osama Bin Laden spoke at the Richard Nixon Library and Museum in Yorba Linda on Wednesday night.

Robert J. O'Neill has authored a book about his experience, entitled "The Operator," and founded a website devoted to helping special operations veterans transition from the military into civilian life in corporate America. It is called called YourGratefulNation.org.

