Justin Bieber Was Driver of Car That Struck Pedestrian in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber was driving the car that hit a pedestrian outside the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, local police have confirmed.

At about 9:24 p.m., policer officers received a radio call about a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Hamilton Drive near Wilshire Boulevard, Sgt. Matthew Stout of the Beverly Hills Police Department said.

When officers arrived, a 57-year-old man was injured at the scene, Stout said. He was transported with non-life threatening injuries to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, he said.

Stout said Bieber was the driver of the vehicle. Sky5 aerial footage shows Bieber leaving the scene in a 2017 Aston Martin that is leased to Kourtney Kardashian, according to DMV records.

He remained on scene and fully cooperated with police, Stout said, and he was released following the investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra and Matt Phillips contributed to this article.

