At Least 1 in Custody Following Police Pursuit in Long Beach Area

At least one person was taken into custody following a police pursuit that originated in the Long Beach area on Wednesday afternoon.

Several Long Beach police vehicles were following a silver Honda sedan about 4:45 p.m., aerial video from Sky5 showed. The sedan appeared to run several red lights and weave around other vehicles as it evaded officers.

Sgt. Tiwari with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Compton Station said the vehicle was stolen, but the sergeant did not know how the chase began.

Just before 5 p.m., officers pulled back on their chase, leaving the car to continue without patrol vehicles following. The vehicle proceeded into Los Alamitos.

In addition to the driver, the car appeared to contain passengers in the front and back seat.

About 5:15 p.m., the vehicle came to a stop and multiple occupants fled the scene on foot. At least one person was later taken into custody.

