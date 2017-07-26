Professional Results With Must-Have at Home Beauty Tools & Gadgets With Dr. Jennifer Ahdout

The director of Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology at the Roxbury Institute Dr. Jennifer Ahdout joined us live with at home beauty tools that do wonders to your skin. The Roxbury Institute is located at 450 N Roxbury in Beverly Hills. For more information on Dr. Jennifer Ahdout and her practice, you can go to her website.
