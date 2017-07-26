Transgender People Will Not Be Accepted in U.S. Military in Any Capacity, Trump Tweets

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that transgender individuals will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military in any capacity.
The announcement was made in a series of three tweets on his @realDonaldTrump account.
“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow … Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming … victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you,” the three tweets read.
