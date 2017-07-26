U.K. to Ban Sale of New Diesel, Gas Vehicles in 2040 Under Anti-Pollution Plan

Sweeping new efforts to bring Britain’s growing air pollution crisis under control were announced by the government Wednesday, including a ban on the sale of new diesel and gasoline vehicles beginning in 2040.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said the changes are part of a $3.9-billion clean air strategy, adding there was no alternative to embracing new technology.

“We can’t carry on with diesel and petrol [gasoline] cars,” he said, “not just because of the health problems that they cause, but also because the emissions that they cause would mean that we would accelerate climate change, do damage to our planet and the next generation.”

The move was welcomed by environmental activists but criticized by many who said it does little to tackle pressing short-term air pollution problems.

