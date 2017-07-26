We Care Wednesday: think Together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa for WE CARE WEDNESDAY at the OC Fair for today’s discount deal (one of many at the fair). Today, is We Care Wednesday, that means folks bringing three new or gently used children’s books will receive FREE OC Fair admission and one free Carnival Ride ticket. Please Note: This offer is only good between the hours of noon and three pm today only!!

Proceeds benefit the non-profit think TOGETHER organization. In the early 1990s in a tough neighborhood in westside Costa Mesa, a group of incredible mothers decided they’d had enough. Gangs and drugs and prostitution had created an unsafe environment for their kids so they reached out for help. Community leaders came together to open the doors of Shalimar Learning Center, a space for the neighborhood kids to come after school, get help with homework, and stay safe. More than 100 kids showed up on the first day. What started as a single neighborhood center has grown to programs in over 400 California schools serving over 100,000 students annually. think Together was founded in 1997 to expand educational support services for kids like the ones at Shalimar who didn’t have the same support systems as their peers. Along the way, think Together’s leaders have spent a lot of time listening, adapting, and expanding the mission to help change the odds for kids. (Courtesy: think TOGETHER)

2017 OC Fair

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 708-1500