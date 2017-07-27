‘Barricaded Suspect’ in Standoff With LAPD Officers at Motel 6 in Hollywood

A report of an assault with a deadly weapon turned into a standoff with police at a motel in Hollywood on Thursday.
Los Angeles police were called to Whitley Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard – in a busy tourist area – just before 11 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.
Several people who were at a Motel 6 said they heard shots fired. The LAPD spokesperson said only that it was a very active scene following an assault with a deadly weapon.
Police urged people to avoid the area “for your safety” due to a “barricaded suspect.”
A group of people surrounded the standoff location, and officers were trying to get them to disperse. Whitley Avenue was blocked by police vehicles, aerial video from Sky5 showed.
