‘Barricaded Suspect’ in Standoff With LAPD Officers at Motel 6 in Hollywood

A report of an assault with a deadly weapon turned into a standoff with police at a motel in Hollywood on Thursday.

Los Angeles police were called to Whitley Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard – in a busy tourist area – just before 11 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Several people who were at a Motel 6 said they heard shots fired. The LAPD spokesperson said only that it was a very active scene following an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police urged people to avoid the area “for your safety” due to a “barricaded suspect.”

A group of people surrounded the standoff location, and officers were trying to get them to disperse. Whitley Avenue was blocked by police vehicles, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

#LAPD: For your safety, PLEASE avoid the 1700 Block of Whitley in Hollywood for a barricaded suspect. PIO on the way. Media staging TBA. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 27, 2017