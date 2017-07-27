California Cookie Dough in Fountain Valley Serving Scoops of Edible Cookie Dough

It’s the latest dessert trend. Co-Owner of California Cookie Dough Amy Truong joined us live to tell us all about her edible cookie dough shop in Fountain Valley. Edible Cookie Dough is very big in New York and has finally made its way to the west coast. California Cookie Dough is located at 18854 Brookhurst St. in Fountain Valley. For more information, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.
