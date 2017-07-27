LA Metro Agrees to Buy 95 Electric Buses, With Plans to Eliminate Tailpipe Emissions by 2030

In the first step toward a new goal of eliminating tailpipe emissions by 2030, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority agreed Thursday to spend more than $138 million to buy 95 electric buses that will run on two Los Angeles County busways.

A Metro rider waits for an Orange Line bus at the North Hollywood station. That busway will be the first route to run only electric buses. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The purchases from New Flyer of America Inc. and BYD are among the largest of any U.S. transit agency, and will establish Metro as a proving ground for a new technology that is still relatively untested.

Environmental advocates cheered Metro’s investment as a way to lead the nation in adopting a new technology that could help reduce transportation emissions and create local jobs.

When the electric buses begin running, they will represent less than 5% of Metro’s fleet, but will at least double the number of electric buses in use in California.

