Man Pleads For Public’s Help as Brother’s Killing in South L.A. Remains Unsolved

July 27, 2017

The brother of a man who was fatally shot two years ago in South Los Angeles pleaded for the public's help on Thursday to catch the killer. Sara Welch reports from South L.A. for the KTLA 5 News on 1 July 27, 2017.