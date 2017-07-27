The brother of a man who was fatally shot two years ago in South Los Angeles pleaded for the public's help on Thursday to catch the killer. Sara Welch reports from South L.A. for the KTLA 5 News on 1 July 27, 2017.
Man Pleads For Public’s Help as Brother’s Killing in South L.A. Remains Unsolved
-
Mom Arrested for Child Endangerment in Connection With South L.A. House Fire That Critically Injured 4 Children
-
Man Charged in Connection With Killing 5-Year-Old Boy in South L.A. Hit-and-Run Crash
-
Young Man Fatally Shot in South L.A. Intersection: Sheriff’s Department
-
South L.A. Man Used Online Gaming to Lure Children Into Sending Him Sexually Explicit Videos: LAPD
-
Man Taken Into Custody After Officer-Involved Shooting in South L.A.
-
-
2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Uncle Driving Pickup Truck Hits Him in South L.A. Driveway: Police
-
32-Year-Old Man Dead, Another Injured in South Los Angeles Area Shooting
-
Police Seek to ID Suspect Caught on Video Fleeing Scene of Fatal Stabbing in Westlake With Knife
-
12-Year-Old Boy Injured in Residential Fire in South L.A.
-
South Pasadena Father of 5-Year-Old Boy Missing Since April Arrested on Suspicion of Murder: LASD
-
-
South Pasadena Father of Missing 5-Year-Old Boy Releases Statement, Pleads for Help Finding Son
-
New Dessert Goals Festival
-
Man Fatally Shot by Deputies Responding to Burglary Call in South L.A. Area