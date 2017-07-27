‘She Would Not Stop Laughing at Me’: Utah Man Allegedly Kills Wife During Domestic Dispute Aboard Cruise Ship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 39-year-old Utah woman was allegedly killed by her husband during a domestic-violence incident aboard a Princess Cruise Ship off the coast of Alaska after she laughed at him, authorities said.

The fatal incident occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday aboard the Emerald Princess, when the ship was in the middle of a seven-day Alaskan cruise that began in Seattle, according to KTLA sister station KSTU.

Passengers told KSTU they heard two men and a woman fighting on a balcony. The argument eventually continued into the hallway, where a short time later, screams were heard echoing through the it.

At some point, the captain's voice then came over the intercom.

“He was very worked up, he said, ‘Everyone, we need all medical, security, all personnel to deck 9 and deck 14’; and that scared me because I’m on deck 14,” passenger Megan Morr said.

The man was seen trying to jump over the side of the ship.

“They were on deck 7 and he tried to run up to deck 9 to jump off the ship, but security grabbed him before he could jump,” Morr said.

The following morning, cruise ship passengers were notified of the homicide and told the cruise's itinerary would be changed as a result.

“Unfortunately we won’t be going because last night a 39-year-old Utah woman was killed by her husband the FBI will be joining the ship within the hour,” Morr recalled of the announcement.

The FBI identified the victim as Kristy Manzanares, according to television station KTVA in Anchorage .

She was found with a "severe head wound and blood was spread throughout the room on multiple surfaces,” an affidavit obtained by KTVA stated. A witness had found the slain woman "lying on the floor covered in blood."

Her husband, Kenneth Manzanares, has been charged with murder, KSTU reported.

Manzanares was found with blood on his hands and clothing after a witness entered their cabin, according to an FBI agent investigating the case.

When asked by a witness what had happened, he responded, "She would not stop laughing at me,” according to the affidavit.

After, Manzanares dragged his wife by her ankles to the balcony, then into the cabin, the witness said.

He was handcuffed by a security officer and detained in an adjoining cabin, the affidavit read.

The husband and wife had been traveling with their children and a group of people, according to CBS News.

"One of the little girls from that room came running out, calling for help, that her parents had been in a fight. She sounded pretty desperate, but the crew came up as quickly as they could," passenger Chris Ceman told the network.

Princess Cruises confirmed the incident in a short statement to KSTU, but released few details, the station reported.

