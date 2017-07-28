2 Men Sought After $200,000 in Merchandise Stolen from Laguna Beach Shopping Center

Police are searching for two men suspected of stealing more than $200,000 worth of merchandise from a shopping center in Laguna Beach earlier this week.

The burglars forced entry into five businesses located at The Shops at The Cliff’s about 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Laguna Beach Police Department stated in a news release asking the public for help in identifying the men.

The burglars hit an art gallery, a jewelry shop and three other retail stores and got away with items totaling more than $200,000 in value, according to the Police Department.

Surveillance video posted the department’s Facebook page Thursday showed the men suspected in the robbery.

“Everyone loves a good suit but we don’t like it when people break into local businesses and steal … It’s time to turn yourselves in!” the Police Department stated on the post.

The burglars were described as two white men wearing long pants, button-up long-sleeved shirts and heavy-duty gloves.

Both men were wearing fedora style hats.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 949-497-0701. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or 855-847-6227.