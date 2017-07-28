Additional Victims Sought After 2 Women Report Being Sexually Assaulted by Massage Therapist in Mission Viejo

Authorities are seeking to identify potential additional victims of a Mission Viejo massage parlor owner who allegedly sexually assaulted two clients, officials said Friday.

Qing Dai, 40, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of assaulting woman at Sunny’s Massage, which he owns and also works at as a massage therapist, according to a press release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were first approached about Dai’s alleged conduct on May 16, when a woman reported he sexually assaulted her during her one-hour massage at his business, located at 24000 Alicia Parkway. A second woman reported she was also sexually assaulted during her massage on June 15, officials said.

Deputies said one of the victims was a 37-year-old woman but did not provide any further details about the victims.

As detectives were looking into the claims, they discovered two previous Sunny’s Massage customers had lodged similar allegations.

Dai, a Mission Viejo resident, was being held in Orange County jail on suspicion of sexual battery.

Officials said they believe there could be additional victims because of the length of time Dai has been the registered owner of Sunny’s Massage and worked as a massage therapist, though they did not disclose how long that had been.

Anyone with additional information or who believes they were a victim can contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7419, or submit a tip anonymously via 855-847-6227.