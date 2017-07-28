Hollywood Street Vendor Receives $1,000 in Donations After Viral Video of Man Overturning Cart Sparks Outrage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Benjamin Ramirez smiled and spoke the only English he knew: “Thank you very much.”

Looking at a group of news cameras and residents, Ramirez kept his smile as he received a check for $1,000 Thursday to help repair his wooden cart and replace the items he lost a week ago when a bearded man pushed his cart over, spilling ears of corn, fruit syrup and chips on a Hollywood street.

Ramirez recorded the July 17 incident on his cellphone. The video went viral on social media this week, unleashing public anger against the man and triggering a wave of support for Ramirez.

In the video, the bearded man is seen standing several feet from Ramirez. The man is walking his dog with a woman who appears to be his girlfriend. After several exchanges, Ramirez tells the man that he has room to pass.

