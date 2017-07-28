Disneyland Railroad, Rivers of America Attractions Set to Reopen Saturday After Yearlong Closure

The Disneyland Railroad and a number of attractions along the Rivers of America are set to reopen Saturday, more than a year after they were closed ahead of construction on the upcoming “Star Wars” themed land.

One of the theme park’s original rides, the Disneyland Railroad got somewhat of an upgrade during its 18-month-long closure. When it reopens, the train will traverse through “stunning rockwork and waterfalls” as it passes through Frontierland, according to a Disneyland news release.

Disney also promised guests some “breathtaking” new views along the Rivers of America, in the section past the station in New Orleans Square.

And, in another first, the train will also make a left-hand turn as it winds its way around the Anaheim park.

Additionally, Saturday will mark the return of three Rivers of America attractions: Mark Twin Riverboat, Sailing Ship Columbia and Davy Crocket Explorer Canoes.

Two other attractions along the Rivers of America — “Fantasmic!” and the Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island — were recently reopened following the January 2016 closure.

All were temporarily shut down because of the impending construction on “Star Wars” land, which is not expected to open until 2019.

Disney also permanently shuttered Big Thunder Ranch Barbecue, Big Thunder Ranch Petting Farm and Big Thunder Ranch Jamboree to make room for the 14-acre project.