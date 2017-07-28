Ex-Compton Mayor Omar Bradley Guilty in Public Corruption Case

Former Compton Mayor Omar Bradley was found guilty Friday of two counts of misappropriating public funds, the latest chapter in a high-profile corruption case that has spanned more than a decade.

This is the second time a jury has found Bradley guilty of using taxpayer money for personal purposes. His first conviction, returned in February 2004, was thrown out by a state appellate court panel in 2012.

This time around, Los Angeles County prosecutors again argued that Bradley had understood the rules and that his spending of public funds had no “no public benefit.”

The prosecution alleged that between 1999 and 2001, Bradley used a city-issued credit card for personal items and “double dipped” by taking cash advances for city business expenses and then charging the items to his city credit card. He denied the charges.

