Grand Terrace Man Who Fired Rounds Inside Home Was Shot Dead by Deputies: Sheriff’s Department

A 26-year-old man who fired rounds inside a Grand Terrace home, and at responding deputies, died at a hospital after being shot by deputies, the Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Michael Fitzgerald, a resident of Grand Terrace, was pronounced dead just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, about three hours after deputies were called to a home in the 12800 block of Mirado Avenue for a report of possible shots fired.

When deputies got there, Fitzgerald was inside the home, firing a weapon, the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department said. Rounds were “traveling toward deputies” and hitting nearby homes, a department news release said.

A man who reportedly fired an assault rifle in his neighborhood is holed up in a Grand Terrace home at Pico and Mirado pic.twitter.com/ZbvFeZoX1O — Doug Saunders (@crimeshutterbug) July 28, 2017

Fitzgerald went in and out of the home, and a sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division team was unsuccessful in negotiating with him. When he opened the home’s garage, Fitzgerald was struck by nonlethal rounds fired by deputies, but he continued to move around the garage.

“A short time later Fitzgerald fired at deputies and deputies returned fire, striking Fitzgerald,” the release stated.

He was shot about 6:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Nearby homes were evacuated during the standoff.

No other information about Fitzgerald or the shooting was released.

Sharp shooter lays on a roof in #GrandTerrace as male suspect as shooting inside his home. Suspect was transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/pfOXtNN2ba — John Valenzuela (@SBSunPhoto) July 28, 2017