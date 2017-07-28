Jenna Elfman Dances With Sam Rubin

The Music Center and Dizzy Feet Foundation are celebrating National Dance Day tomorrow at Grand Park in Downtown LA from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's free to the public. For more information go to http://dizzyfeetfoundation.org/ This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News Friday, July 28, 2017.