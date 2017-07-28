× Judge Rejects L.A. County’s Bid to Block Aliso Canyon Reopening

Los Angeles County’s bid to block natural gas injections from resuming at the Aliso Canyon storage facility was rejected Friday by a Superior Court judge, who said he did not have jurisdiction over the matter.

“Regulating Aliso injections is the prerogative of the Public Utilities Commission,” Judge John Wiley said in his order. “Under these circumstances, this court may not act.”

The county was seeking a temporary restraining order to halt the reopening of the facility, which spewed more than 100,000 tons of methane gas in a leak from October 2015 to February 2016.

Citing concerns that Southern California Gas Co. could resume injections as soon as Saturday, county attorneys filed an appeal Friday afternoon.

