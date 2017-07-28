Michigan Mother Charged With Murder After Taking Decomposing Infant’s Body to Hospital: Court Records

A mother has been charged with murder after she arrived at a hospital in Wyoming, Michigan, with the already-decomposing body of her 6-month-old son, according to court records.

On Monday, 22-year-old Lovily Kristine-Anwonette Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse, television station WOOD in Grand Rapids reported.

On July 17, Johnson gave Noah a bottle around 10 a.m., strapped him in a car seat and left him upstairs in the home while she allegedly smoked marijuana and hung out with friends, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the television station.

She is accused of leaving him alone for nearly 12 hours. She came home and changed his diaper that evening, but didn’t feed him, according to court records.

When Johnson showed up at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital two days later with Noah’s lifeless body, the boy weighed 12 pounds and had severe diaper rash.

The boy’s body showed signs he had been dead for a while – glossy eyes, bloated stomach and a strong odor, according to court documents. Blood was also found in his diaper area.

About eight hours after Noah was pronounced dead, the temperature inside the upstairs room was over 90 degrees, the documents stated.

Johnson, who also has a 2-year-old daughter, was known to child protective services for several prior incidents. CPS filed a complaint in 2014 after her daughter tested positive for marijuana, according to MLive.com in Grand Rapids.

Baby Noah also tested positive for marijuana shortly after his birth, according to WOOD.

On July 3, CPS made another complaint after Noah was left alone in her boyfriend’s car outside of a video rental store.

A responding officer wrote in his report that Johnson “did not appear to care the child was in the vehicle unsupervised and she kept defending why she needed multiple DVDs,” according to the paper.

Officials took the 2-year-old from Johnson last Friday and placed her in protective custody.