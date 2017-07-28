× Police Searching for Missing Girl After Mother Abducts Her From Lake Balboa Home

Los Angeles police are searching for a young girl after her mother abducted her from a home in Lake Balboa on Friday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 6300 block of Balboa Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a kidnap in process, police said.

The girl’s aunt, who is believed to have custody of the child, called authorities, according to Sgt. Megan Glaister.

“We have a custody issue and a mother that arrived,” said Glaister. “She doesn’t have a court issued right to have her child so she took her child. Right now we’re in the early stages of trying to locate where she has taken the child.”

Police are hoping to locate the girl within the next few hours, Glaister added.