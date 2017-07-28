Riverside Guitar Instructor Arrested on Suspicion of Lewd Act With Child

A guitar instructor in Riverside was arrested on suspicion of a lewd act with a child under 14-years-old, the Riverside Police Department announced on Friday.

Nathaniel Hernandez, who has also used the first name spelling of Nathanael, was arrested on Thursday in Moreno Valley after a nearly month-long investigation, police said.

Officers began investigating Hernandez after receiving reports of a possible child annoyance in the Orangecrest neighborhood of Riverside on July 6.

Hernandez was located and apprehended a short time later. He is a former guitar instructor at a music business in Riverside where he taught children, police said in a press release.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Charlie Olivas at 951-353-7136.