Second Suspected Street Racer Sentenced to Probation in Death of Beloved Teacher in Hawthorne

The second of two men connected to a suspected street race in Hawthorne last year that killed a popular elementary schoolteacher and musician was sentenced Friday to three years of unsupervised probation in a contentious and emotional court hearing.

Anthony Leon Holley, 41, agreed to plead guilty to a felony hit-and-run charge as part of a deal in which the count would be reduced to a misdemeanor if he testified against the other defendant, Alfredo Perez Davila, 24.

That case never went to trial, and Davila was sentenced earlier this month to four years in prison.

During Friday’s hearing, the family of the victim, Benny Golbin, 36, implored the judge to impose a harsher sentence.

