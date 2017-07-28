Chef Royce Burke joined us live with a taste of his new late night concept Secret Lasagna. Serving a menu for those who want to eat quality food late at night. It will be open from Thursday thru Sunday, where guests can either walk-up and order from the window from 5:00pm to 12:00am or call for delivery with extended delivery hours of 5:00pm to 3:00am. The menu features Chef Royce Burke’s “Annette Burger,” which is named after his mother and was first tasted at Bob’s Burgers Pop Up in Chinatown. There’s also secret lasagna, acorn squash tacos, and more. For more information, you can go to their website or follow on Instagram.
Secret Lasagna in Downtown LA New Late Night Concept With Chef Burke Royce
