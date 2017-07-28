Stop, Breathe, & Think an Emotional Wellness and Meditation App

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Co-founders of the Stop, Breathe and Think APP Julie Campistron and Jamie Price joined us live to tell us all about their Stop, Breathe and Think APP. Stop, Breathe and Think’s mission is to help the world find peace of mind anywhere. Initially born out of a non-profit teaching mindfulness and meditation to inner city teens, our app recommends short activities and guided meditations based on how you feel. The app has reached a large consumer appeal with over 2.8M organic downloads to date and connected at a deep level with the increasingly stress and anxiety prone 18-34 audience. They also recently launched an extension of our app targeted to children 5-10 years old, in partnership with Susan Kaiser Greenland, the author of Mindful Child and Mindful Games. Stop, Breathe & Think has won the 2017 People’s Voice Webby Award for Best Health App.

