UC Irvine Under Fire for Rescinding 500 Admission Offers 2 Months Before Start of Fall Term

For four years, Ashley Gonzalez skimped on sleep, family outings and hanging out with friends to excel at John Marshall High School in Los Angeles. Her work paid off when she achieved her lifelong dream of admission to the University of California.

Then UC Irvine, her campus of choice, abruptly rescinded its acceptance, just two months before the start of the fall quarter.

“I felt I was going to pass out. I couldn’t stop crying,” the 18-year-old said in tears as she recounted her story in an interview.

UCI’s stated reason for the rescission, Gonzalez said, was that the campus had not received one of two required transcripts on time — though she and her mother say they mailed out both documents in the same envelope two weeks before the July 1 deadline.

