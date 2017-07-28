Ventura Police Officer in Critical Condition After Apparently Shooting Himself in Station Locker Room

A Ventura police officer was rushed into surgery in critical condition after a shooting incident at the department’s headquarters on Friday, officials said.

The 47-year-old officer was in the locker room at the station, located at 1425 Dowell Drive, when he apparently shot himself around 1:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Ventura Police Department.

It was unclear whether the officer had meant to fire his weapon, or what other circumstances led up to the shooting. The injured officer has not been further identified.

Other officers heard the gunshot and rendered aid until paramedics arrived. The wounded officer was subsequently taken to Ventura County Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No other officers were harmed.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and Ventura County District Attorney Office also responded to be scene and will be investigating the incident, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.